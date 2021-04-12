Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.56 Million Stock Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Kansas City Southern by 10,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU opened at $262.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $122.35 and a twelve month high of $269.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $230.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.87.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $693.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KSU. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.76.

Kansas City Southern Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.