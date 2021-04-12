Susquehanna International Group LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FREL. Beaumont Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $6,751,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,201,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,508,000. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 375,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,525,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000.

NYSEARCA:FREL opened at $28.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200 day moving average of $25.45. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $19.69 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

Featured Article: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.