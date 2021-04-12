Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLFPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised Standard Life Aberdeen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $4.30 on Friday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $4.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.70.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.