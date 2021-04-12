Susquehanna International Group LLP Trims Position in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR)

Susquehanna International Group LLP reduced its holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR) by 71.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,799 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,546 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 499,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,950,000 after buying an additional 69,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,724 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Global X Longevity Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Longevity Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LNGR opened at $27.75 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.75. Global X Longevity Thematic ETF has a 1 year low of $19.18 and a 1 year high of $29.52.

