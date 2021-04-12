TerraCredit Trading 1,355.2% Higher This Week (CREDIT)

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 2,360.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. Over the last week, TerraCredit has traded 1,355.2% higher against the US dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market capitalization of $14.28 million and $2,761.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get TerraCredit alerts:

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded down 37.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TerraCredit Profile

TerraCredit (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling TerraCredit

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CREDITUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for TerraCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraCredit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.