16,261 Shares in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,261 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,062.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $15.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $16.14.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a positive return on equity of 10.73% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.84.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total value of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.