Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.

Get Vine Energy alerts:

Vine Energy stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $14.53.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Energy Partners Ii bought 4,285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $56,990,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

Vine Energy Company Profile

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.