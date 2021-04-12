Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.03% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Vine Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Vine Energy in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vine Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.79.
Vine Energy stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Vine Energy has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $14.53.
Vine Energy Company Profile
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
Read More: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?
Receive News & Ratings for Vine Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vine Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.