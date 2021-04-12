Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) by 158.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,798 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mechel PAO were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Mechel PAO during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Mechel PAO in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mechel PAO by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 255,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 30,179 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,949,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 54,812 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mechel PAO by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 80,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTL opened at $1.70 on Monday. Mechel PAO has a one year low of $1.29 and a one year high of $2.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.72.

Mechel PAO, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining, steel, and power businesses in Russia, Asia, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, the United States, and internationally. Its Mining segment produces and sells coking, metallurgical, and steam coal; coke; chemical products, including coal tar, coal benzene, and other compounds; and iron ore and iron ore concentrates.

