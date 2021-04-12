Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) Position Increased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF (NYSEARCA:TRND) by 74.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,260 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 2.22% of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TRND. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 242.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 55,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 39,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF by 442.6% in the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 225,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after buying an additional 183,534 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TRND opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61. Pacer Trendpilot Fund of Funds ETF has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $29.71.

