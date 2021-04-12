Susquehanna International Group LLP Grows Stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 917.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,240 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Wipro by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 174,320 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at $349,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 4th quarter valued at $584,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Wipro by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.74. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $2.79 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 17.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.55%.

WIT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a report on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides IT and IT-enabled services which include IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, BPO services, cloud, mobility and analytics services, research and development and hardware and software design.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.