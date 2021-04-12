Susquehanna International Group LLP Takes $953,000 Position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM)

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYFM) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 18,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $953,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,229,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,501,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,718,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,503,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,089,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HYFM shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from $65.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.60.

NASDAQ HYFM opened at $60.71 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.19. Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.59 and a 12 month high of $95.48.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hydrofarm Holdings Group

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc manufactures and distributes controlled environment agriculture equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers lighting equipment, such as lighting systems/kits, grow light reflectors, grow light ballasts, LED lighting, fluorescent lighting, high-intensity discharge light systems, grow light reflectors, and lighting accessories; and equipment, including hydro components, meters and solutions, pumps and irrigation systems, water filtration systems, pots and containers, and tents and tarps.

