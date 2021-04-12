210,043 Shares in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 210,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PK. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 21.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

NYSE PK opened at $21.46 on Monday. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 4.82 and a quick ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.62 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.67.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.33). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 19.63% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PK has been the topic of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.55.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

See Also: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK).

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.