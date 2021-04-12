Norges Bank Buys New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 569,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,355,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cutler Group LP grew its stake in Hubbell by 290.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 676.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Hubbell during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Hubbell by 32.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,496,284.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total transaction of $526,587.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,703,307.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HUBB. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.17.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $187.44 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $196.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Recommended Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.