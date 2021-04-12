Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,141 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,690 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $12,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RL. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 255.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 615,590 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $63,861,000 after buying an additional 442,622 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,058,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $109,833,000 after buying an additional 144,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 525.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 104,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,113,000 after buying an additional 87,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

RL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,950 shares of company stock worth $4,904,705 over the last ninety days. 35.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $127.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.03, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $62.37 and a 52 week high of $129.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.