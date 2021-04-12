DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:DSL)

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.
NYSE DSL opened at $18.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.76. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $18.28.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Company Profile
