1,200 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Bought by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 442.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

PLTR opened at $24.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 218,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total value of $5,493,478.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,799,189 shares in the company, valued at $45,285,587.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.97, for a total value of $299,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,259,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,413,447.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,152,706 shares of company stock worth $109,594,796.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

