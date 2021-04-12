Trinity Bank, N.A. (TYBT) to Issue Dividend of $1.38 on April 30th

Trinity Bank, N.A. (OTCMKTS:TYBT) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.38 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Trinity Bank, N.A.’s previous dividend of $0.51.
OTCMKTS TYBT opened at $66.00 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.54. Trinity Bank, N.A. has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $70.00.
About Trinity Bank, N.A.
Featured Story: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Bank N.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.