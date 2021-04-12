Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.88

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.88 per share by the information technology services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

Accenture has decreased its dividend payment by 5.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Accenture has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Accenture to earn $9.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Shares of ACN opened at $287.71 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $264.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.03. Accenture has a 52-week low of $165.71 and a 52-week high of $287.82.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.96.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 4,157 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.17, for a total transaction of $1,056,584.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,883,022.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,579 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,482 shares of company stock worth $10,186,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Accenture stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

