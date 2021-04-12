Bel Fuse Inc. (BELFB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on April 30th

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

Bel Fuse has a dividend payout ratio of 32.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

Shares of BELFB stock opened at $18.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.17. Bel Fuse has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $234.40 million, a P/E ratio of 79.08 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.42.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.13 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.41%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BELFB shares. TheStreet raised Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Bel Fuse from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

Bel Fuse Company Profile

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.