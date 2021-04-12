Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SNCY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

SNCY stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a twelve month low of $31.02 and a twelve month high of $39.55.

In other news, Director Kerry Philipovitch bought 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $123,336. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of February 8, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

