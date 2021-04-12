Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 29,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LVHD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ LVHD opened at $35.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.84. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $25.18 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%.

