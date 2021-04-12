Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Chindia ETF (NYSEARCA:FNI) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 7,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $237,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Chindia ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Chindia ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Chindia ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNI opened at $61.31 on Monday. First Trust Chindia ETF has a 52-week low of $32.05 and a 52-week high of $75.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $59.27.

First Trust ISE ChIndia Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE ChIndia Index (the Index). The Index is a non-market capitalization weighted portfolio of 50 American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADS) and/or stocks selected from a universe of all listed ADRs, ADSs, and/or stocks of companies from China and India trading on a United States exchange.

