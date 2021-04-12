Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $429,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 102,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 508.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 70,233 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,190,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,471,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PNOV opened at $29.97 on Monday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 12-month low of $24.19 and a 12-month high of $30.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.70.

