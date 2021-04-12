Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (NASDAQ:BIB) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of BIB stock opened at $81.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.12. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $50.19 and a 52 week high of $113.06.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Biotechnology (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Index. The return of the Fund for a period longer than a single trading day will be the result of each day’s returns compounded over the period, which will very likely differ from the inverse of the return of the Dow Jones United States Basic Materials Index (the Index) for that period.

