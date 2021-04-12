Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was upgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Investec downgraded shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.75.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.34 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

