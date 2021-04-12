Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Downgraded by Susquehanna

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Susquehanna from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $53.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.83% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.08 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.51. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $33.72 and a 52 week high of $50.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,600 shares of company stock worth $9,882,976 over the last 90 days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $325,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,650,000 after acquiring an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,859,000 after acquiring an additional 845,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,275,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,377,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

