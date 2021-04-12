UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 427,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,589 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $33,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,025 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 9,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LW opened at $77.41 on Monday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.06). Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

