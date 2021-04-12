Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,909 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.9% of ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $57,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.28.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $255.85 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $162.30 and a 52-week high of $255.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

