3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 284.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,206 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in 3M by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,768,306 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,357,820,000 after acquiring an additional 677,445 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,898,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $856,275,000 after acquiring an additional 210,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in 3M by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,656,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $813,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMM opened at $198.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $131.12 and a fifty-two week high of $198.96. The company has a market cap of $114.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $197.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.73.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

