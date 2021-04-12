B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Aramark by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 49,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 60,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,666,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $38.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.25 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 12 month low of $19.56 and a 12 month high of $43.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.25.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

