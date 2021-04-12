Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 251,273 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,297 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Square worth $54,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Square by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 69,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,219,000 after acquiring an additional 8,885 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,852 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Square from $203.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim raised Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist raised their price objective on Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price objective (up from $220.00) on shares of Square in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.57.

In related news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 143,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,555,550.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,172,260 shares of company stock worth $270,283,936 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $261.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $118.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.32, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.12 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

