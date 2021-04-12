DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,065,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 2,364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,364,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.83 per share, with a total value of $1,203,531.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.31 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52-week low of $34.80 and a 52-week high of $56.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.67.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $572.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

