$1.67 EPS Expected for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.59 and the highest is $1.74. Danaher reported earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $7.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.67 to $8.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share.

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Danaher has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $237.33.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,715.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Hudock Inc. increased its position in Danaher by 526.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DHR stock opened at $232.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $165.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. Danaher has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $248.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $226.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

