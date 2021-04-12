Zacks: Brokerages Expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to Announce -$0.05 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) to report ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Diffusion Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Diffusion Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 28.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Diffusion Pharmaceuticals.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,856 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.24% of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DFFN opened at $0.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.63. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $1.85.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

