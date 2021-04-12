LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives €576.88 Average Target Price from Brokerages

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €576.88 ($678.68).

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €625.00 ($735.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €600.00 ($705.88) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €640.00 ($752.94) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €660.00 ($776.47) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €440.00 ($517.65) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €588.30 ($692.12) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €549.49 and a 200 day moving average price of €491.32. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52-week high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

