NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $167,039,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NICE by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,566,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,347,000 after buying an additional 582,453 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in NICE by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 538,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,717,000 after buying an additional 161,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in NICE during the fourth quarter worth about $33,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of NICE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NICE from $334.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $231.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. NICE Ltd. has a one year low of $153.08 and a one year high of $288.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $438.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.78 million. NICE had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 12.75%. On average, analysts anticipate that NICE Ltd. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NICE

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

