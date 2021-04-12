Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New $403,000 Investment in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $86,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TIMB opened at $11.06 on Monday. Tim S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.92 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.01.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.22). TIM had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $867.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tim S.A. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication company in Brazil. The company offers mobile and fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and mobile phone, as well as ultra-broadband services. It also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

