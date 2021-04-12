United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 6,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,790,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 364.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,724,000 after buying an additional 158,861 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 775.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $203.36 on Monday. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $94.26 and a 1-year high of $204.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.88.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 15.48%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $169.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on United Therapeutics from $151.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.13.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

