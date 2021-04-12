Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $1.14 Million Holdings in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) by 89.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Radius Health were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Radius Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,059,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 1,888.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 49,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 47,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 43,276 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Radius Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.09.

RDUS stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day moving average of $17.78. Radius Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.96 million, a P/E ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $62.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Radius Health, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company markets TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time transdermal patch, that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

