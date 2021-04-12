B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New Investment in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 67.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL opened at $28.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.72. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $23.71 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PPL Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.80%. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of PPL to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

