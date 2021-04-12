B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Takes Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DTE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,498.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Thomas acquired 395 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $126.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,991.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DTE shares. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.23.

Shares of DTE opened at $135.46 on Monday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $92.39 and a 12-month high of $136.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.42.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

