995 Shares in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,243,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Coupa Software by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Coupa Software by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COUP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coupa Software from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.48.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.70, for a total value of $17,835,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,909,275.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,365 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.99, for a total value of $337,141.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,566.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COUP opened at $265.26 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $132.61 and a one year high of $377.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $287.90 and its 200-day moving average is $310.14.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

