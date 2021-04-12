B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 199,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 295,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,973,000 after acquiring an additional 108,127 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 97,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,850,000 after acquiring an additional 69,193 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 167,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $1,351,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.21.

Shares of KKR opened at $51.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $41.24. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $51.85.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

