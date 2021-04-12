B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $462,000 Investment in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,412 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Akamai Technologies by 259.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $228,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,056 shares in the company, valued at $702,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,888 shares of company stock worth $2,057,507. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AKAM shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.00.

AKAM stock opened at $103.87 on Monday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $92.64 and a 52 week high of $124.91. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

