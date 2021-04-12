B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys New Position in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Abiomed by 287.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after acquiring an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 29.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,170 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,970,000 after purchasing an additional 24,528 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 5,451 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 38.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,237 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $333.81 on Monday. Abiomed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.21 and a 12 month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $310.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.95.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. Abiomed had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The firm had revenue of $231.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $348.33.

In other news, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,516,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

