4,566 Shares in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ATO. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $99.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average is $93.90. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $111.34.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $914.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.11 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 52.97%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ATO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho raised Atmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Atmos Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Atmos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

