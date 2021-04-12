The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SAM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 914,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,259,000 after acquiring an additional 131,399 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 224.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 160,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,619,000 after acquiring an additional 111,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boston Beer by 355.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after purchasing an additional 87,314 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth about $78,996,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $996.00 to $1,002.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,080.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,045.46.

In other news, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total value of $2,720,755.11. Also, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total value of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,863,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,810 shares of company stock worth $8,773,689. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SAM opened at $1,253.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,111.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,006.80. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $383.14 and a 1 year high of $1,283.19.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $460.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

