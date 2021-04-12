Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 57,107 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,187,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 57,107 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $92,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,514,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at approximately $624,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 445,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,821,000 after purchasing an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

In other news, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 838 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $75,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wayne Kent Taylor sold 70,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $6,888,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,036,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,771,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,071 shares of company stock valued at $10,386,397 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH opened at $99.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 127.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.38. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.82 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $637.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.05 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TXRH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.29.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.