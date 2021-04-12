Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 128,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,939 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in NRG Energy by 40.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 14,632 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in NRG Energy by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 66,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $880,000. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy stock opened at $38.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.22 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($1.08). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 50.32% and a net margin of 43.90%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.325 dividend. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.83%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Guggenheim cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. NRG Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

