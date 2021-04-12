Eaton Vance Management Invests $4.54 Million in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 79,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,539,000. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.87% of Avantis International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 360,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,000,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 59,761.4% during the 4th quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 559,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,009,000 after acquiring an additional 558,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter.

AVDE opened at $62.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.09. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $40.32 and a 12-month high of $62.22.

